General News of Sunday, 6 December 2020

Source: Starr FM

NDC has no plan for Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin South Kennedy Agyapong

Member of Parliament for Assin South Kennedy Agyapong is urging Ghanaians to give the governing NPP another four years to continue with the good policies they have started.



Speaking at the last rally of the NPP at Mantse Agbonaa on Saturday, Mr. Agyapong said all the opposition NDC is good at is copying initiatives of the NPP.



” The NDC has no plan for Ghana. So vote for the Nana Addo government of the NPP to continue with his good works”, he stressed.



Touching on why the NPP must be given the nod, the Assin South MP said the Free SHS policy alone tells Ghanaians the good intension of the NPP government.



Using himself as an example, the maverick politician said through education he was able to rise to where he is now.



” Because of poverty most of my friends who wrote the Common Entrance Exam with me could not continue to secondary school. However two of us managed to do so and today am before you. So if Nana Akuffo Addo has introduced Free SHS, it means he wants you to be like me. So with education, you can be whatever you want”, he stressed.



Other speakers who graced the rally include the former president John Agyekum Kuffuor, President Akuffo Addo, the first and second ladies, ministers of state and incumbent Members of Parliament as well as candidates.



Various speakers took turns to appeal to the voters to give what they say is a “Thank You” vote for the NPP government for what they said are the good policies of the party.



General Secretary of the Party John Boadu who also took the gathering through the voting process urged them to come out in their numbers to vote on Monday, 7th December to give the governing party a resounding victory.





