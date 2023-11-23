NDC has no alternative ideas for solving our economic challenges - Afenyo Markin

Politics of Thursday, 23 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo Markin, has asserted that the minority in Parliament lacks alternative solutions to Ghana's economic challenges.



He criticized their inability to propose an alternative budget during a recent debate, emphasizing the achievements of President Nana Akufo-Addo's government in contrast to the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



During his contribution to the parliamentary debate on November 22, Afenyo Markin stated, "The minority in Parliament have no alternative solutions to Ghana's economy else, they would have come up with an alternative to the budget that was presented by the finance minister last week."





Afenyo Markin credited President Nana Akufo-Addo's government for successfully implementing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.



He contrasted this with what he perceived as the failures of the NDC, including their inability to increase the number of students on the school feeding program.





The Deputy Majority Leader further accused the NDC of failing to achieve IMF conditionalities during their time in power.



He argued that their economic policies led to a lack of trust from the IMF, resulting in unfulfilled disbursements.









Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





NAY/OGB