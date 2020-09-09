General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

NDC has ‘game-changing’ promises for security – Security Expert

Security analyst Adam Bonaa

Adam Bonaa, a security expert has commended the National Democratic Congress over its promises for the country’s security agencies, describing it as ‘game-changing’.



Adam Bonaa, in a GhanaWeb interview, commended the opposition party for extensively capturing all aspects of the country’s security in their manifesto.



He noted that their promises are far-reaching, significant and address some major concerns he has raised in the past.



In the event that the NDC wins the election and put into action the promises made with respect to security, Adam Bonaa asserts there will be a major improvement in the security situation in the country.



He gave the party plaudits for its intentions to promote officers who have not been promoted because their decision to upgrade their knowledge and skills in accredited institutions were not sanctioned by the hierarchy.



Mr Bonaa said that the promise to build police facilities across all districts without police posts will improve security and safety in the country.



“If you look at the two manifestos, probably because they are in opposition but the NDC seems to have promised a lot if it comes back to power again. Whereas the NPP seems to have used just two pages discussing what it intends to do in terms of security, the NDC used more than five pages. In there, there were significant promises.



“One of them which I must highlight is that there are 1000s of security officers in this country (other ranks) who have gone to school for certification that is supposed to help them improve on what they are doing but because these people were not permitted to go to school, the agency says, we are not going to promote you. The NDC is saying we are going to grant amnesty and have a programme where these people will be promoted accordingly.



“NPP says they will improve upon the police per citizen ratio by recruiting more officers but the NDC is promising to build police facilities in districts that do not have them. So, I will say the NDC places a lot more emphasis on security which I believe is a game-changer”, he said.





