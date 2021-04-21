NDC has collated results for 2020 polls - Ade Coker hits at Kunbuor

Politics of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Joseph Ade Coker, former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the party has collated results from the 2020 general elections contrary to reports within and outside the party that such records did not exist.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy FM's news programme, Top Story, on Tuesday, April 20, Ade Coker said those figures had actually been made available to the party's Council of Elders at a recent retreat in Ho.



His comments came on the back of a recent interview granted by NDC Council of Elders member, Dr Benjamin Kunbuor, whose views about the unavailability of collated results he (Ade Coker) described as deliberate.



“We have the collated results. I’m surprised why Dr Kunbuor being a member of the Council of Elders hasn’t availed himself or asked the Executives to render account to the Council of Elders.



"If the Council of Elders is that interested in the figures, they would have asked. You just don’t go and say you are coming to give figures when they know the situation and they know what has happened at the party.



He continued: “The rank and file of the party have not come to tell the national executives that we should come to the public and announce our figures. We have a forum where if you wanted to know the figures the party had garnered you [should’ve attended].



"There are structures in the party where everyone must follow…over the weekend, there was a retreat and whatever we have to know within the party was made available to us,” he said.



The NDC during the 2020 election petition at the Supreme Court failed to present independently collated figures the party had, instead, praying the court to compel the Electoral Commission to allow them to inspect their documents.



The court turned down their request even as a group within the party pushed that the party needed to publish its figures if it indeed had them.



Kunbuor became the latest senior NDC member to claim that the figures were a mystery during an interview on the Joy News program, PM Express.



“Immediately after the elections, results were coming, we started seeing figures. For the ordinary party member, you said we had won the elections through the figures and collation that the party had done, why is it that those figures did not find their way to the court…



“Political accountability is vertical and horizontal. People don’t know today, what exactly are the collated figures,” he is quoted to have said.