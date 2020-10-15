Politics of Thursday, 15 October 2020

NDC has an unattractive flagbearer, will witness a humiliating defeat in December polls – NPP

Deputy National Campaign Manager for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has averred that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will suffer a terrible defeat in the upcoming December polls.



He attributed the would-be cause of the NDC’s defeat to having an unattractive flagbearer who has a dent on his credibility, weak campaign machinery, among other matters.



At a news conference in Accra on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid said “Signals being picked indicate that the 2020 defeat will be far worse than 2016 because of the opposition party’s inferior track record in government, weak campaign machinery, and an unattractive flagbearer who suffers a serious credibility deficit”.



“They also emanate from the sheer superiority of the NPP government in keeping to its campaign promises, having a credible leader in His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and relentlessly engaging electorates in every corner of the country to share its message of hope and development through efficient campaign machinery.”



Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid also said the NDC are bankrupt of ideas and based on this, Ghanaians would not vote them back into power on December 7, 2020.



He, therefore, advised the opposition NDC to psych their minds for the rejection in the upcoming December polls.



“We of the NPP have also not been surprised about the bankruptcy of ideas and inefficiency that have characterized the NDC’s campaign. What is shocking, however, is the plague of self-denial that has blinded the party from accepting that Ghanaians will overwhelmingly reject them come December 7, 2020?.





