General News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: John Baiden, Contributor

NDC has already won the 2020 Elections – MP

Former President John Dramani Mahama is leading NDC into the December elections

Member of Parliament for Akan constituency in the Oti region, Hon. Abdul Aziz Muniru has believed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has already won the upcoming general elections because of the unprecedented level of corruption under Akufo-Addo and the failure of the NPP administration to perform despite the huge loans the government borrowed.



Hon. Muniru was speaking to Joy News recently when he donated 4 generator sets each to four communities in his constituency to power some mechanized boreholes he lobbied for them.



The MP minced no words in condemning his own government for monumental poor performance in the midst of massive resources at its disposal. “As for this election, I can say that NDC has already won because looking at the level of corruption that is going on in Akufo-Addo government, it is unprecedented in the history of Ghana” he asserted.



Justifying his claim of non-performance against Akufo-Addo and the NPP, Hon. Muniru had this to say: “if you look at the levels of borrowing that had undergone in NPP government, Nana Akufo-Addo government, it has never happened. GHc160billion had been borrowed and there is nothing to show for these monies unlike Mahama borrowing GHc40 billion and you have a lot to show”.



The MP was further disappointed in the government for failing to construct even a kilometre of road in his constituency in the so-called year of roads. He bemoaned the bad situation thus: “2020 has been declared the year of roads but I can tell you not even a kilometre of road had been constructed and finished under Akufo-Addo government. When you asked them all they tell you is Free SHS; when you asked them they will tell you it is because of the covid-19 pandemic so they have not been able to work well.”



The Hon. Member believed the government could have done better but just that they are a total failure. He described President Akufo-Addo as a total walking difference between rhetoric and reality because it is obvious whatever he says he does not do or cannot do. Based on the above he believed Akufo-Addo will be kicked out just as Donald Trump was kicked out by the Americans.



Touching on the polls in December and security, the Hon. Member admonished his constituents and all youth in the country to avoid being used to foment trouble because it will attract a forceful response from the security forces which will not augur well for all. “This elections is not about die or break affair. Though elections are important, it is not as important as human life, so nobody should foment trouble.”



Hon. Muniru is bowing out of parliament at the end of the current session of the legislature as delegates in his constituency did not renew his mandate. Former National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams won the bid to represent the party in this year’s parliamentary polls. As one of the safe seats of the party, the NDC is expected to retain the Akan seat despite claims by the ruling party of doing enough in the Oti region to win the seat this time around.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.