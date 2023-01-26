NDC group blasts National Executives over removal of Klutse Avedzi

General News of Thursday, 26 January 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

The sudden change of the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament continues to attract flak to the party’s national leadership which has been caught flat-footed over the knee-jerk reaction.



With the party’s support in important bases such as Asawase in the Ashanti Region and Tamale South MPs removed, the Volta Region whose James Klutse Avedzi was similarly removed is also not enthused.



“We are at a loss as to why the party’s leadership will throw in this disorienting move at a time that we should absolutely be concentrating on winning the next election,” the group of concerned Voltarians said in a statement.



The statement adds, “What is even more shocking is the removal of James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader given the experience and the Voltarian face that he gave the party in Parliament.”



The statement was signed by Mr. Divine Dzotsi, a leading activist of the National Democratic Congress in the Region and a resident of Tegbi.



The fire from the Volta Region is coming on the heels of similar fires that have come from the Ashanti Region and the Northern Region following the strange reshuffle in Parliament that saw the leadership changed.



According to the party, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has taken over from Haruna Iddrisu as the new Minority Leader.



Ellembelle MP, Kofi Armah Buah will replace James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.



In a statement signed by NDC General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, Kwame Agbodza becomes the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputised by Banda MP, Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator, Comfort Doyo Ghansah respectively.



The statement also added that “the new leadership would be charged to recommend consequential changes in the Ranking membership to the Headquarters of the party for approval”.



But the change has only annoyed the party’s base across the country. in response, the party’s leadership has been claiming the reshuffle is to engender regional balance in the party.



But the angry Voltarian protestants have poohpoohed it saying it is a face saving measure. “They should come and tell us what really the regional balance deficiencies were when the old leadership was in place,” their statement said.



it added that the Voltarians know that the reason for the change, “is to satisfy a certain agenda to elevate the brand of former President John Mahama and position him as the best candidate the NDC can use in the 2024 elections.”



According to the aggrieved voltarians, this move unnecessarily upsets the party, “but most annoyingly, deprives the Volta Region of an illustrious son that we want there.”



The statement warned the party leadership that their “discriminations in favour of John Mahama is now the biggest problem the party has.”



“2024 is for the NDC to lose, but these haphazard gamesmanships will undo us if we do not stop. NDC is not for John Mahama.”



Meanwhile, they have pointed out that while “doing Mahama’s bidding,” the party leadership has neglected “the essentials” like selling a winsome point of view from the NDC.



“for instance, the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin recently donated Ghc100,000 to the Greater Accra regional branch of NDC, why are we not hammering on that rather than trying to force John Mahama down the throat of everybody?”



The hardworking speaker of parliament’s donation is what we should be applauding to encourage other leading members of the party to also help in their respective regions.