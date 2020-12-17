Politics of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Class FM

NDC grabs 137 Parliamentary seats after winning Sene West

Both NPP and NDC now have 137 seats in Parliament with one independent candidate.

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the controversial Sene West Parliamentary seat in the Bono East region.



Provisional results show that on Thursday, 17 December 2020 the NDC polled 13,116 votes beating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate by 16 votes after he polled 13,100 votes.



This means the NDC has equalled the NPP’s seat in Parliament.



But the independent MP-elect of Fomena has opted to sit with the NPP in the eighth parliament.



A court gave the green light for the final ballot box to be counted after it was snatched on election day.



The box was later retrieved and the perpetrator arrested.



After counting the Tator Bator ballot box, the NDC candidate had 275 as against the NPP’s 148 taking the total figures to 13,116 votes for the NDC parliamentary candidate and 13,100 votes for the NPP candidate.

