Friday, 2 October 2020

Source: Starr FM

NDC govt won’t collapse businesses – Naana Jane

Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, Mahama's running mate

A government of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not collapse businesses but rather take measures to promote them, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has assured.



“We are not coming to chase and collapse businesses. We are not coming to intimidate and make indigenous businesses suffer.



“We are coming to introduce interventions to protect and enhance businesses,” she said.



Addressing a mammoth rally of party supporters at Winneba on Thursday as part of her tour of the Central Region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang reiterated the NDC commitment against discrimination and divisiveness in the management of the country.



Describing the situation where certain enterprises have collapsed as unhelpful, she gave the assurance that all businesses would be treated fairly and supported to flourish irrespective of perceived ethnic or political affiliation of their owners.



“When businesses flourish, it will be to the benefit of all Ghanaians, ”she said.



The Running Mate also noted that national resources would be distributed fairly a among all sectors of the economy, saying no sector would get more at the detriment of others.



Professor Opoku-Agyemang, who addressed the rally after paying a courtesy call on the chiefs of the area, said the NDC will remain committed to its manifesto pledge of creating jobs, rebuilding the nation with robust infrastructure and other development interventions, while ensuing national peace and unity.



“I call on you all to vote for quality development and enhanced livelihoods which only the NDC can provide because of our track record,” she said.





