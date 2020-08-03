Politics of Monday, 3 August 2020

NDC govt will provide polling stations at your doorsteps - Gen. Mosquito to Ewes in Banda

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia has told Ewes in Banda in the Bono region that his party when voted in power will not take their citizenship from them like the current government is doing.



According to General Mosquito, the new NDC government in 2021 will create Registration and Polling centers in their settlement areas so they do not have to bus themselves from where they are in the Bono Region to Banda to register or vote.



He made this known to the people after he clashed with some Military personnel who had blocked the roads while he was leading the Ewes in Banda to their registration centers to register for the voter ID card.



He said “Soldiers were trained to shoot at bad people and not to use their guns to create fear and panic among citizens. So, we will plead with you people. No one can take your Ghanaian citizenship from you. We are promising you that with your numbers, the new NDC government will look at your settlement towns and where there are schools, we will build them well because this is where you live you don’t have anywhere to go. We will look at places where your numbers are over 800 so we bring polling stations there so that you can vote there”.



"This is because when you go to Afram Plains, on the lake there is an island but there’s a polling station there and they write their names there, when you go to yeji, there are polling stations there so pray for us so that when we come to power we will bring the polling stations to your doorstep so that you don’t have to bus yourselves to another town for someone to come and tell you us you are not Ghanaians."



"When they intimidate you, take photos of the security personnel who does the intimidation so that we can see their faces. Most of the people of vigilantes so take photos of them so that we can see their faces so that we will know who recruited them into the Military”.





