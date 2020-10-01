General News of Thursday, 1 October 2020

NDC govt to prosecute crime perpetrators in Kasoa

NDC’s Awutu Senya East Constituency Chairman Ofosu Agyare

The Awutu Senya East Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ofosu Agyare, has warned that a future NDC government will investigate and prosecute anyone involved in any atrocity in the Constituency.



The Chairman said people have committed serious crimes under the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) but because they are members of the government, they are left to go uninvestigated and unprosecuted.



Chairman Ofosu Agyare gave the warning in an interview with Onua FM on Wednesday, when the station took its morning show to Kasoa.



He was commenting on alleged shooting by the Member of Parliament, Mavis Hawa Koomson ,and the burning of some motor bikes by some suspected supporters of the NPP during the voter registration exercise.



The Chairman said criminal cases do not have expired time so even if these cases have not been prosecuted, an NDC government will ensure that these people are brought to book.





