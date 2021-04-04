NDC footsoldiers being ‘unreasonable’ with demands on MPs – ACEPA boss

General News of Sunday, 4 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Executive Director for the Africa Center for Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Rashid Draman, says recent demands by footsoldiers of the National Democratic Congress, NDC; on their Members of Parliament were ‘a little bit unreasonable.’



Dr Draman was making submissions on Saturday, April 3, 2021 on Accra-based Citi FM’s weekend news analysis program, The Big Issue.



GhanaWeb monitored his comments on the developments within the NDC’s parliamentary caucus which has come under pressure from some top members and largely party footsoldiers over the approval of some ministerial particular nominees.



“I sincerely believe some of the demands coming from their footsoldiers are a little bit unreasonable. To a very large extent, yes; they (MPs) should take the interest of the people who sent them to parliament at heart but I think when those demands become unreasonable then the Member of Parliament loses as a trustee that goes to Parliament to make decisions on behalf of the people who sent him.”



According to him, the demands being made by the footsoldiers required an almost impossible situation where the MPs have to confer with all people who voted for the party before taking any parliamentary decision.



“What we are seeing more and more is that the footsoldiers are saying, you are delegates and on every single issue, you have to come back and consult us. And can they consult all the 5 – 6 million people who voted for the NDC and how will they aggregate those views?



“So that is the kind of dilemma that the NDC caucus finds itself in Parliament?” he added.



Calls for change in the minority leadership have come up recently amid the growing disenchantment among the rank and file.



The parliamentary leadership led by Haruna Iddrisu has in recent times met with the NDC’s Council of Elders and the Samuel Ofosu Ampofo-led National Executives to find a resolution to the issues.



For his part, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has stressed that he will survive the current crisis.