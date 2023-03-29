NDC flagbearer race: Mahama picks number one slot on ballot

General News of Wednesday, 29 March 2023

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023, to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



As part of preparations for a smooth event, aspirants have picked their various slots.



Former president John Dramani Mahama picked the first slot on the ballot for the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential primaries.



Also, former Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, and former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor also picked the second and third slots respectively.



Chairman of the NDC Vetting Committee, Edward Doe Adjaho speaking to the media said the balloting was done after the successful vetting of the three candidates.



Meanwhile the Businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah has pulled out of the flagbearership.



The reasons for his decision to pull out of the race are not immediately known. His vetting on Tuesday was suspended and was expected to continue today.



“There is no issue,” he told journalists after the process was put on hold.” YNA/FNOQ



