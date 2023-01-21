NDC flag bearership: It’s challenging but I stand a very good chance – Kojo Bonsu

Politics of Saturday, 21 January 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former Mayor of the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu, has declared his intentions to contest the presidential slot for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



According to the former Kumasi mayor, despite the already-known contenders who will be vying for the flagbearership of the NDC, he is equally up to the task of becoming the official presidential aspirant of the party.



Speaking on CTV's morning show, Edika, the former Mayor told show host Nana Otu Darko that he stands a good chance of winning the flagbearership of the NDC.



“I’m a bit younger, and also I’ve been with the grassroots, I’m a grassroots man and I understand the dynamics of the party. I stand a very good chance, a very very good chance.



“I’m ready to serve and ready to bring a new leadership to NDC. I’ve got a very good chance. Rome was not built in a day so I cannot sit here and say I’m going to win, it requires hardwork and fight hard," he noted.



The former Kumasi Mayor, however, acknowledged that vying for such a position is challenging because of the contenders involved.



“[I've] been going round to speak to them. It’s challenging. The challenge is not easy,” he admitted.



He stressed that former President John Dramani Mahama, who will be one of his opponents has done well for Ghana and deserves respect, however, democracy requires that others contend the flag bearship slot too.



He explained: “You’re fighting with a former President who has done so much for Ghana and also for the party, but because of democracy and acceptance, because of that, you’ll go through difficulties.



“Because the former President has done a lot for Ghana, great work and we have to always commend him for what he’s done but every good turn deserves another, we give him the highest respect of the land.”



“The former President has done a lot for Ghana but because of democracy, we all must contest,” Mr Bonsu added.



Meanwhile, the NDC Primaries will be held to elect a flag bearer for the party and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections, on Saturday, 13 May 2023.