NDC flabearership race: Businessman who vowed to beat Mahama picks nomination form

General News of Thursday, 23 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 43-year-old businessman based in the United Kingdom, Ernest Kobeah, has picked his nomination form to contest in the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He picked the form briefly after the former president, John Dramani Mahama picked up his forms at the party’s headquarters to contest the flagbearship race.



“I am here to pick nomination forms and you know the NDC, will always bring a surprise. So, I am the new one to bring all the surprises in the NDC. I also want Ghanaians to know that the NDC, we support democracy and we will build a new Ghana for anyone to live in,” he said when he picked his form.



The National Democratic Congress opened its nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 General Elections.



So far, two flagbearer hopefuls have picked their nominations; John Mahama and Ernest Kobeah.



Kwabena Duffuor, former Finance Minister and Kojo Bonsu are expected to pick up their forms on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.



