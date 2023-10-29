'NDC first' - Rachel Appoh calls for unity in Gomoa Central after parliamentary primaries

Politics of Sunday, 29 October 2023

Following the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary primaries held in the Gomoa Central Constituency on Saturday, October 28, 2023, Rachel Appoh, the former Member of Parliament for the area has sent a message, calling for unity and oneness ahead of the 2024 elections.



In a social media post, the former deputy Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection called for calm and unity from all the camps involved in the elections.



Rachel Appoah congratulated the winner of the polls but emphasized her message on the need for the NDC members to immediately bury the hatchet and focus on the bigger task ahead.



Jogging the minds of her fellow comrades to the 2024 elections, Rachel Appoh noted that despite being a victim of the vile and allegation-laden campaign by the eventual winner, she will appeal for unity as the NDC needs to stay together to win the polls.



In the aftermath of the election which had Kwamena Yawson Deen emerging as winner, there have been widespread reports of discord and strife within the NDC branch of the constituency.



It is believed some constituency executives and members are unhappy with the campaign adopted by the winner and appear to be wavering in their support.



But in her post on social media, Rachel Appoh disclosed that she has forgiven him with her only concern being a victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections.



“Congratulations to the PC elect and all the Gomoa Central NDC Aspirants. I understand your agitation in the constituency as it stands now but I will urge all of you to calm down because I can't watch me fail... Yes, he disrespected me big time however, I have forgiven him because NDC first.



“Remember my name is Rachel Appoh. # NDC 1st. I can't wait to be part of capturing our seat from NPP come 2024. Thank you all for a successful primaries. # JM 2024 # Deen 2024,” she shared on social media.



Yawson Deen was elected as the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the 2024 elections with a total of 443 votes while Madison Adanusa and Arthur Duncan polled 326 and 242 respectively.



Rachel Appoh who had been tipped by pollsters to win the primaries announced her shocking withdrawal from the race, citing ill-health.



She disclosed via Facebook that in the past ten months, she had suffered three road accidents which have placed her life in a situation where an effective campaign for a re-election would negatively impact on her health.



“It saddens my heart that on the 6th of October, 2023 is the day for the opening of nominations for NDC Parliamentary Primaries in Gomoa Central Constituency and also doubles as my Birthday. I was intrigued to contest but it's unfortunate that for the past Eight (8 ) to Ten (10) months I have had three Accidents that nearly took my life. Looking at the current challenges battling my health, the Doctors advise that I cannot contest for the upcoming (primaries) elections,” she stated.







