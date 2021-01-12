General News of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: 3 News

NDC files petition to challenge Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency seat in court

NDC flag

The Tarkwa Nsuaem constituency branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region has filed a petition at the Sekondi High Court challenging the 2020 Parliamentary Election Results.



A press statement signed by the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency Secretary, George Gadd Enimal copied to Connect FM’s Current Affairs and Political Show, “ASEM Yi Dzi Ka” and announcing the latest move indicated the Petition was filed pursuant to the party‘s audit of the 2020 parliamentary results and after extensive consultations with the National and the Regional Executive Committees of the party.



“…at about 9am today, the constituency secretary George Gadd Enimil together with lawyers detailed by the National Executives of the party filed the petition at the Sekondi High Court”.



The Petition details serious violations of the electoral laws and many irregularities of the results so declared by the returning officer.



The petition seeks a declaration from the High Court to the effect that, the purported declaration of the results of the 2020 Parliamentary Election on the 8th day of December 2020 is void and of no effect whatsoever.



“An order to the 2nd respondent to comply with the Public Elections Regulation, 2020, (C.I 127) by re-collating all the results from all the 252 polling stations in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency in the presence of the accredited agents of the NDC and the NPP Parliamentary Candidates and to reflect the true will of the voters there”.



The Petition further seeks an order directed at the 2nd respondent to nullify votes cast at polling stations without verification as required by law and order directed at the 2nd respondent to re-run parliamentary elections at Community Center Boboobo 1A and 1B and the four other polling stations where the votes cast exceeded the total number of voters who voted at these polling stations”.



The leadership of the party, according to the statement, urges the teaming supporters, the rank and file of the party to remain resolute behind them as it begins to seek justice for the people of the constituency.



“The true will of the people in the constituency shall manifest in due course”, the statement assured.