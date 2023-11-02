NDC fears me because I will give them a showdown - Bawumia 'brags'

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) fears him the most when it comes to the candidates who are vying for the flagbearer position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking at a rally in the Upper East Region, the vice president, while urging the party members to give him the nod to lead the party, explained that the fact that the NDC fears him is the very reason he should be elected.



He indicated that with the other three contenders he is in the race with, there is hardly anything heard from the NDC about them because they (the NDC) know that he (Bawumia) can cause a huge upset for them in the 2024 general elections.



“There are four of us contesting. Among the four of us who are contesting, it is me that the NDC fears more than anybody else. It is me. The rest of the contestants, the NDC doesn’t mind them at all. They don’t insult them. They don’t lie about them. They don’t do propaganda about them, but when they wake up in the morning, Bawumia, in the afternoon, Bawumia, at night, Bawumia; when they dream, Bawumia is who they dream about,” he said.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was in some parts of northern Ghana as he rounded up his campaign towards the flagbearer-ship race campaign in that part of the country.



On Saturday, November 4, 2023, he, together with Kennedy Agyapong, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh, will know their fate on who becomes the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when delegates gather to make that crucial decision.





NDC fears me because I will give them a showdown – Dr. Bawumia #UTVGhana pic.twitter.com/atPEkIz7Hc — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) November 2, 2023

AE/BB