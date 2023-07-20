NDC faithful donates office equipment to Sege Constituency office

Politics of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

The managing partner of IBMC International, Enoch Lomo Dameteye has presented modern office equipment to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sege Constituency office in the Greater Accra Region to expedite administrative work.



The donation was made possible on Sunday July 16, 2023 at the party’s constituency office, Sege also the district capital of the Ada West District Assembly.



The items which include an HP Laptop (Dual Core, 4GB RAM), Cannon C350If Image Runner (multipurpose printer) and accessories, and one box of Double A4 sheet office were received by the NDC Parliamentary Candidate in the constituency, Daniel Keshi Bessey on behalf of the constituency.



Enoch Lomo Dameteye addressed the media about his motivation to support the party.



According to him, he noted the (party's) constituency’s office lacks the items needed for administrative work during his visit to the office early this year adding that the donation will avert the challenge in documenting and keeping information.



He added: “The purpose is to equip the NDC party and its office at Sege Constituency to ensure efficiency as we prepare for the 2024 general election.”

He explained that everyone assumes the responsibility to serve his community and that starts with assisting the party one affiliate hence his gesture will help the party extend its services to the communities in the constituency".



Enoch Lomo Dameteye who also serves as the Divisional Council Secretary of the Lomobiawe Clan of Ada also assured to support the constituency executives in their step to build a party office.



Daniel Kesi Bessey who received the items on behalf of other constituency executives present at the occasion expressed his profound gratitude for the kind gesture by Enoch Lomo Dameteye.



“On behalf of the constituency, we appreciate your kind gesture of donating the items and would like to express that we are much grateful for your support, and we would open our arms for more support from you”, he said.



He used the occasion to request support from other party members in diverse ways to help the constituency commit to its duties in the constituency.