NDC expresses readiness for victory in 2024

Politics of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Theophilus Chaie Tetteh, the Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said the party was committed to strengthening its structures to facilitate a resounding victory come 2024.



He said the NDC had also been able to maintain its supporters to some extent while it was attracting new members from other political parties in the country.



Mr Chaie made the remark, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at the party’s Regional Office at Osu in Accra, during the end of the vetting of aspirants vying for positions in the 34 constituencies in Greater Accra.



He said the vetting of the aspirants ended peacefully and advised the contestants to be decorous in the conduct of their campaigns, adding, “if any aspirant has a problem, he or she should follow the process for redress.



“After all, one person will be elected and will need the support of all to work for the success of the party.”



The Greater Accra Regional Secretary said the electorate had become highly disappointed with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for implementing policies that had worsened their living conditions.



Mr Chaie called for unity among the rank and files of the party to ensure total victory in the 2024 general elections.