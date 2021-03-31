NDC expecting to take over as Majority in Parliament – Asiedu Nketia

General News of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the NDC as a party still holds the view that they won the Majority in the 8th Parliament and very soon the positions of the two political parties will switch in Parliament.



Speaking to Citi TV in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, General Mosquito as he is known popularly, insisted that after the courts rule over their eight cases which are currently before them, the party is expectant that the NDC Majority as they announced to their supporters after the 2020 general elections will be restored.



“If it [happens] now, Haruna Iddrisu will become the Majority Leader and it changes a lot of things in the House,” he said.



When asked if the party thinks the courts will give them those verdicts, Asiedu Nketia said, “unless there is executive pressure on maybe the courts because we believe in the strength of our cases”.



“We are very positive. If elections are to be declared on the basis of votes cast and counted, and votes have been cast and counted, and you have the record of it which is shared by everybody; if you have a government which is democratically minded this matter wouldn’t have even gone to court. It would have been dealt with [a] long, long time ago but we are where we are because we think that the executive is overreaching its bounds in several otherwise independent state institutes…and you can see it happening in the appointment of this Parliamentary Board,” he explained.



He further argued that the ruling party is of the position that he, Asiedu Nketia, should not be made a Board Member.



“They stood against it. This proposal came more than three months ago and it’s because of the stalemate between the Speaker and Majority Leader because the Majority has to give advice for the Speaker to act.”



