NDC expected to win the 2024 elections - EIU projects in latest report

The United Kingdom-based Economic Intelligence unit (EIU) has projected a win for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the 2024 General Elections.



The projection was contained in their April 2023 Country Report on Ghana which was published on Friday, April 28, 2023.



It explained that the loss of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be underlined by anti-incumbency sentiment and economic issues allied with cost of living.



The "Outlook for 2023-27, Political stability," section of the report read in part: "We expect a transfer of power to the NDC at the 2024 elections, driven by anti-incumbency sentiment and public discontent with the current government over worsening living standards.



"However, irrespective of who retains power, we expect policy to continue to focus on ensuring macroeconomic stability. The new government will face similar economic challenges to those its predecessor did, but overall political stability will be maintained, as Ghana's main parties and citizens have faith in the country's well-established democratic institutions and confidence that any transfer of power will be fair."



On the major economic indicators that will lead to the poll loss of the NPP, the report added: "Public dissatisfaction with the government stems from factors such as highly elevated domestic prices, poor public-sector working conditions and limited economic opportunities for young people.



"The economic turmoil in Ghana will be reflected in its political outlook, with a heightened risk of strikes, protests and political polarisation in the short term."



The NDC and NPP are bracing up for the 2024 polls. The NDC will hold parliamentary and presidential primaries in mid-May 2023 whiles the NPP has slated its presidential primary for late this year and the parliamentary for early 2024.



The NPP wants to 'Break The Eight' - reference to maintaining power beyond the unofficial two terms after which a party loses the presidency.



The end of Akufo-Addo's eight-year tenure will mean both parties have been in office for 16 years apiece.



