NDC engaged in post-Mahama jostling – Ephson

Politics of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: Class FM

Pollster Ben Ephson has warned the NDC against internal jostling to replace its 2020 presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama.



Mr. Mahama is highly expected to lead the party into the 2024 polls but some high-ranking members of the party are reported to be jostling over who succeeds him.



While the party leadership met in the Volta region to review their performances and the way forward, another set of members met in Tema to speak on challenges facing the party.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Monday, Mr Ephson indicated it is too early for the National Democratic Congress to be competing among themselves for power.



He said “the party did very well than expected from my perspective. They must find out why they attracted more floating voters and how they could have done better.”



“This is not the time to try and settle personal scores. Many people have started jostling already post John Mahama but that’s not what they should be doing now.”



He went on “the point is you don’t change a winning team. If nomination opens again for national executives, I’m sure if you’re a voter, you’ll vote for those who brought you to those who brought you on the brink of victory.”



“I think that in the aftermath of the election, talking to people in the party, I think what they are looking at is could they have done better in 2020? And then looking forward to 2024.”



The Managing News Editor of the Daily Dispatch noted that “one of the reasons why NDC lost in 2016 is that there was a break between the party and government.”



“The founder of the party when he was alive, the party had issues. This is not the time to fight for supremacy,” he insisted.