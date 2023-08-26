NDC endorses Joseph Appiah Boateng as the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for Afram Plains South Constituency

Politics of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has officially endorsed Joseph Appiah Boateng as the Parliamentary Candidate for the Afram Plains South Constituency in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Mr. Boateng, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Kwahu Afram Plains South, received the party’s endorsement today 25th August 2023.



In the Eastern Region, the selection of Parliamentary Candidates in certain constituencies had been temporarily postponed. However, the NDC’s Eastern Region chapter has now proceeded to elect the remaining Parliamentary Candidate for these constituencies. The constituencies affected by this decision include Afram Plains South, Ayensuano, and Lower West Akim.



During the vetting process, three candidates vying for the Afram Plains South Constituency were disqualified for various reasons. Grace Adiepena faced disqualification due to the alleged forgery of a party ID number. Both Maxwell Asare and Paul Yaw Asirifi were disqualified because they did not meet the requisite 4-year membership criteria.



Following their disqualification, these aspirants exercised their right to appeal the decision at the national level. Regrettably, their appeals were not successful.



Consequently, Joseph Appiah Boateng, commonly referred to as JAB1, now has a clear path to run uncontested as the NDC’s candidate.



During an endorsement ceremony held at Maamekrobo today, MP Joseph Appiah Boateng expressed his unwavering commitment to advancing the development of the Kwahu Afram Plains South Constituency.



He also pledged his dedication to working tirelessly to secure victory for the NDC in the 2024 elections.



He extended an olive branch to the disqualified aspirants, urging them to join hands in the collective effort to bring the NDC into power.



He emphasized his open-door policy, welcoming collaboration with all party members to achieve their common goal.