NDC doesn't need rude, abusive and insulting Chairman - A/R Chair

Regional News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: Kwabena Danso-Dapaah

As the jostling for positions in the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) gets intense, one of the leading contenders in the Ashanti Regional chairmanship race, Augustus Andrews Nana Akwasi has spoken against all forms of an abusive campaign against him.



The incumbent Regional Chair, explains the party needs a respectful, unifier, tried and tested person to lead the party at all levels to capture political power from the ruling party in the next general elections.



"My opponents say, 'I am weak' but let me ask you this. We are in the Ashanti Region which happens to be the stronghold of NPP. Why do we have to cause confusion to scare our supporters and floating voters on election day? No! We don't need abusive and rude people before we can win elections in our opponent's stronghold.



"Someone who is respectful and unifier is what NDC needs. Ashanti Region has the numbers and we've to deal with our political opponents tactically anytime so our supporters don't get problem before and after every election," the soft-spoken chairman in an interview with a reporter pointed out.



This comes after some leading members of NDC the in the region have accused the Regional Chairman, who is seeking reelection of pocketing monies that were meant to finance party activities in 2020 polls.



The Regional Chairman is also accused of treating NPP executives in the region with kid's gloves and lacking the wherewithal to match the governing party 'boot for boot' in any election despite NDC's performances in the last general elections.



"All those claiming 'I'm soft', my performances are there to show. They should go and see for themselves and they'll understand there is a new way of doing modern politics," Mr. Andrews Nana Akwasi stated.



As NDC gears up for the polls to elect officers for the next for years, the race is reportedly getting fierce and there are indications that it might get messy if the current national executives do not swiftly act to intervene.



The Regional Executives of the party are sharply divided and political analysts are predicting danger for the party in the region should the current happenings remain the same.



Relatively, more names have emerged to contest the Regional Executive positions and it is assumed they are being pushed into the race to cause “confusion” to serve the interest of some aspirants who are contesting for positions at the national level.



Some persons have also popped up from “nowhere” and declared to contest other positions in the party such as the Regional Women’s Organizer position and Youth Organizer position.



It has been alleged some incumbent regional executives who are responsible for organizing the elections in the constituencies and the regional level have expunged certain names from the delegates list and this is gradually heating matters within the party.