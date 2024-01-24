NDC does not support the November date for elections - Omane Boamah

Politics of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has firmly rejected the proposal put forth by the Electoral Commission to shift the election date from December 7 to November 7.



The proposition was presented during the recent Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Monday, January 22, 2024.



The Electoral Commission not only suggested altering the election date but also recommended designating election days as national holidays.



In response to this proposal in a Facebook post, the NDC, represented by its Director of Elections, Dr. Omane Boamah, expressed strong opposition to any modifications in the established election timeline.



Dr. Omane Boamah, in his response, emphasized the NDC's commitment to maintaining the current election date and urged the Electoral Commission to conduct a comprehensive review of the electoral process.



"On IPAC matters, for the avoidance of doubt: 1. We (NDC) do not support the November date for elections.



2. Instead of cherry-picking, we (NDC) call for a comprehensive review of the electoral process through inclusive and proper dialogue; we already submitted our proposals to the EC.



3. On voting on prayer/worship days, we (NDC) are open to discussions," he shared.



