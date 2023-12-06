NDC disqualified aspirant challenges party's decision amidst allegations of conspiracy

Politics of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Michael Nii Yarboi Annan, a disqualified parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Odododiodioo constituency, is vehemently contesting the party's decision.



Annan, insists that he has maintained good standing within the party for the past four years, contradicting the recommendation of the special committee established by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the NDC.



The disqualification, based on the breach of the 4-year mandatory membership requirement, has sparked controversy, with Annan claiming there is a deliberate scheme to oust him from the race.



During an interview with Citi News, he expressed his disagreement with portions of the committee's report.



“Yes, I have been in good standing of NDC membership for four years. I have the old and the new party card as well. Out of love, I paid my dues more than I was supposed to pay in 2019, which was backdated to 2017. What I was told by the chairman is what I did; how then will that be the basis to disqualify me?” he asked.



“I have a perfect relationship with my constituency executives. I have a perfect relationship with some regional executives. Those that I don’t have a relationship with, our paths have never crossed; we are not friends. At the national level, I don’t think I have anybody as my enemy there.”



Asked why he has refused to accept the disqualification, he said, “If I feel something is wrong, it is wrong; if I know it is wrong, then I know it is wrong.”



The NDC, citing Article 41(8)(b) of its Constitution, argued that Annan's disqualification was justified as he was formerly a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and contested and lost the NPP parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio Constituency in September 2019.



