NDC delegates will punish and humiliate Duffour for seeking to injunct primaries – NDC MP

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has revealed that delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are livid following the decision by Dr. Kwabena Duffour to drag the party to court over the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



He described the former finance minister as a sellout trying to drag the party in the mud.



Dr. Kwabena Duffour, one of the aspiring presidential candidates in the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries has dragged the party to court praying the court to injunct the process.



He is asking the court to declare the register to be used for the election as incomplete and inaccurate.



He also wants the court to direct the party to prepare and deliver a complete and accurate Photo Album Register to the Plaintiff and other Presidential aspirants at least five weeks ahead of the elections to enable the aspirants to examine the register before the polls.



Dr. Duffour wants the court to place an injunction restraining the 1″, 2nd, and 5h Defendants from conducting the internal Presidential elections of the

National Democratic Congress on 13h May 2023 pending compliance with the reliefs.



Reacting to this, the lawmaker said the former minister is engaging in a frivolous matter and does not mean well for the NDC.



In his view, the delegates are angry and have threatened to punish the aspirant for what he has done.



He said this act by Dr. Duffour will bring nothing but humiliation on the day of the elections.



“NDC delegates are livid & will punish Dr. Duffour severely for what they see as an affront to the party and its forward march. Many say his move to injunct the vote the on 13th confirms that he is a sellout. This frivolous move will only accentuate the expected humiliating defeat.”