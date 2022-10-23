NDC delegates vandalize electoral materials, elections suspended at Walewale

Politics of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Correspondence from North East Region



The NDC internal elections which were held at the Walewale L/A Junior High School in the North East Region have been suspended following a series of fights at the election center.



The electoral commission officials had delayed the commencement of the voting process due to the absence of some ballot papers.



The delegates felt unease about the delay of the voting process by the election officials and started ranting to draw the attention of the EC officials.



Electoral materials like ballot boxes, voting booths, and other things were vandalized as a result of suspected election malpractices to favour some incumbent executives.



This ensued after the deputy communication aspirants' ballot papers were found in the chairman aspirants' booklet.



Meanwhile, delegates had already voted for the Youth organizer position, the deputy youth organizer, the youth representative, the women's organizer, and the deputy women's portfolios respectively before the misunderstanding ensued.



These portfolios were supposed to be counted at the election center but some irate delegates did not allow the counting to take place hence, the ballot boxes were taken to the Walewale police charge office for security.



The leadership of the NDC will decide when to organize a new election for the Walewale constituency.



