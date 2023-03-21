NDC delegates root for Ofosu Kwakye as he files nomination forms

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: kasapafmomline.com

The majority of National Democratic Congress(NDC) delegates in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency in the Central Region are massively supporting former Deputy Minister of Communication, Felix Ofosu Kwakye in his bid to become the Parliamentary candidate to lead the party to the 2024 election.



According to the delegates, they believe Ofosu Kwakye is the only candidate capable of snatching the seat from the New Patriotic Party.



They describe the former deputy Minister as a very vocal and selfless person who has done so much for the constituents even though he’s not a Member of Parliament.



They commend him for getting many young persons in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency recruited into the various Security Services and also supporting others in apprenticeship.



A huge number of delegates on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, thronged the NDC Office to offer their support to Felix Ofosu Kwakye as he filed his nomination forms.



Speaking in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, Felix Ofosu Kwakye confidently said, he is the only Candidate who can win the seat for NDC in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese Constituency.



According to him, the constituents are thirsty for development but unfortunately, there’s no development ongoing in the Constituency, and hence he has vowed to ensure massive development should he win the party primaries and go on to win the Parliamentary election in 2024.



Felix Ofosu Kwakye appealed to the delegates to have faith in him and elect him, promising never to disappoint them.