NDC delegates must reject Mahama - Stephen Ashitey

General News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Source: Richard Asamoah, Contributor

A former executive of the Tema East constituency branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Stephen Ashitey Adjei, is calling on the delegates of the party to reject former president John Mahama in the party’s upcoming presidential primary.



At a press conference in Tema, Mr. Ashitey Adjei, who is popularly called Moshake, accused Mr. Mahama of not ensuring the prosecution of some appointees of the Kuffuor administration who in his view engaged in alleged acts corruption when he was president



“After jailing persons like Tsatsu Tsikata and Victor Selormey, among others, Kufuor became afraid of being made to have a taste of his own medicine under an NDC government and so he leveraged on his relationship with Mahama and strategically sponsored him to lead the NDC,” Moshake told a crowd of journalists.



Moshake laments that for a long time, he has been telling the NDC this but the party has not paid heed hence its long stay in opposition.



According to him, the NDC must elect someone with the willingness to jail corrupt officials and will not allow himself to be influenced by the NPP.



He intimated that the intention of John Mahama to contest again is not in the interest of the NDC and that the party’s delegates must reject the former president.