NDC decides: Duffuor will make Mahama sweat – Ben Ephson

Politics of Friday, 9 December 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian journalist and pollster, Ben Ephson has predicted a tough contest for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer race.



One name which has strongly popped up in the race is former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour who is reportedly lacing up his boots to challenge John Mahama.



Sharing insights into the competition between former President Mahama and Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, he said, “Clearly Dr. Duffuor will give the former President a run for his money but he (former President Mahama) will emerge victorious. Former President Mahama will win the flagbearer race but he will not win by the 95 percent he won in the last flagbearer race.”



He argues the former President has already won the hearts of party faithful with some executives owning their loyalty to him, something Dr. Duffuor cannot break.



Many political scientists have predicted that the pendulum will favor Mr. Mahama.



Meanwhile, a recent EIU report has tipped the NDC to win the ensuing general elections.



It, however, suggested that the NDC revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate besides John Mahama.



“The next parliamentary and presidential elections are due in 2024. Under constitutionally mandated term limits, the incumbent President Akufo-Addo, cannot run for a third term. The former president, John Mahama, is reportedly considering running again, but we expect the opposition NDC to try to revitalize its prospects with a fresh candidate.



“Our [EIU] baseline forecast is that ongoing public dissatisfaction with the slow pace of improvements in governance—such as infrastructure development, job creation and easing of corruption—will trigger anti-incumbency factors and push the electorate to seek a change,” the report emphasized.