Politics of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: GNA

NDC consults Council of Elders on issues in Parliament

Kakra Essamuah, Director of Communications

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged party members to be circumspect with their utterances in order not to play into the hands of detractors waiting to exploit the current uneasy situation in the country.



This follows an emergency meeting of the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party, on March 4, to discuss recent developments relating to the work of the NDC Caucus in Parliament regarding the approval of the President’s nominees for a number of ministerial positions.



A statement signed by Mr. Kakra Essamuah, the Director of Communications, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said: "The FEC is of the considered view that whatever the disappointments and disagreements may be, especially from among the rank and file of the Party, care should be taken not to allow these to degenerate into unnecessary bickering at the expense of party discipline and cohesion".



"We are also of the view that urgent action is required to deal with the matter and consequently we have initiated a consultation process with the Party’s Council of Elders in this regard. It is in our collective interest…to address challenges facing the Caucus Leadership and the Backbench as a whole.”



It said the task would be tackled expeditiously so as to preserve the unity, cohesion, and resilience of the NDC Parliamentary Caucus.



"We remain confident that the party will emerge from this more united and focused….as the NDC pursues its vision of a more egalitarian and inclusive Ghana," the statement said.