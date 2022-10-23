NDC constituency elections: Kintampo North MP calls for unity towards 2024 elections

Politics of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: Adams Hamid Wumpini

The Member of Parliament for Kintampo North constituency, Hon Joseph Kwame Kumah alias Jakala, has called for unity among members of his party, the National Democratic Congress, NDC as they prepare for victory in the 2024 general elections.



Addressing delegates, executive aspirants, and other party faithful at the Kintampo Senior High school ahead of the party's constituency executive elections, Saturday, October 22, 2022, Hon. Jakala noted that the fight for victory in the 2024 elections needed a united front and not a divided group. He said the fight for victory should not be among members of the party but must be directed rather toward their main political opponent, the NPP.



"2024 is not between Jakala and Fuseini. 2024 is not between Kwesi and Abena. 2024 is between our main contenders; the ruling NPP and the NDC. And I want to borrow the words of one of our brothers in Kumasi whose comment went viral on social media. What did he say? He said when you combine all the northern regions and some other regions if you like let's vote hundred percent, Ashanti regional results alone can cancel our votes.



"Results from the Ashanti region alone can cancel all the Northern regions, all the western and other regions and if you sit here and fight or try to pull each other down, then what are trying to say? The NDC party is bigger than one person. I Jakala, I'm the smallest person in NDC. When it comes to decision-making in the party, I'm the lowest.



"It is just an honor the party has done me by sending me to parliament. I have no power in NDC to decide. That is very important. And as I said, I'm pleading with you, let's go in peace, let's end in peace and the peace shall bring us the victory," he said.



The National Democratic Congress, NDC held elections in most parts of the country on Saturday, October 22, 2022, to select leaders to man the affairs of the party at the constituency levels for the next for years.



The Kintampo North constituency elections took place at the campus of the Kintampo Senior School.



A little over one thousand five hundred delegates comprising branch executives, current executives, former party appointees, former MPs, and other special delegates took part in the voting.



Hon. Jakala who was also expected to vote, abstained from voting citing his planned visit to commensurate with victims of a recent flood in some communities in his constituency and a visit to Buipe as his reasons. He said, even though, the constituency executive elections was an important event and the party constitution gave him the mandate to vote, he was an MP for all and must at all time serve the interest and welfare of his entire constituents.



He said "When I leave here, bye-bye. Buipe is celebrating a festival. My elder brother, John Jinapor is there. I'm going to help him. I'm not going because of one thing. Floods have taken over Benkrom and the residents there do not know where to pass.



"The assembly member there has called me and I will be going there to see how they are and also do some media coverage. That is my role. I'm not only NDC. I'm NPP, I'm CPP, I represent Kintampo and I must go and take care of those who are suffering because of floods. So if I don't vote, it's not because I don't want to vote, but I must go and take care of the whole constituency".



Meanwhile, the party has successfully elected and sworn into office a new crop of executives in the constituency.



Before the elections, Hon Jakala, in an interview with this writer stated that he was ready to work with any person the delegates chose as an executive because all the aspirants, according to him, were his good friends.