NDC constituency election: New entrant kicks out old chairman in Sege Constituency

Regional News of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: Nicholas Tetteh

Delegates in the Sege Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Greater Accra Region gave massive confirmation to Enock Teye Sewornu, who, for the first time, contested for the chairmanship position and voted incumbent chairman, Stephen Quaye, and many other old executives out of power.



Enock Teye Sewornu pooled 375 votes, whiles the incumbent, Stephen Quaye and Frederick Tetteh Labia, pooled 211 and 262 votes, respectively, in the election held on 22 October 2022 at Sege in the constituency's capital.



In an appreciation speech by the new chairman, he identified that the neglection of grassroots members is the major factor that has gradually dwindled the votes for the party in the constituency.



Enock Teye Sewornu, therefore, revealed that his administration will mobilize party members at the grassroots level to amass votes for both Presidential and Parliamentary candidates in the 2024 general election.



"It is all about the need of the party members that we need to restructure the party at this level and move forward to gain power for the NDC in the 2024 election, and that motivated me to contest for the position of chairman of the constituency," he asserted.



Addressing the dwindling vote of the parliamentary ballot of the party in the constituency, Enock Teye Sewornu assured: "In our current policy to work with, we aim to focus on the grassroots and the branches to involve them in the executive activities so that we can increase the parliamentary vote from the previous 17,000 votes to widen the margin between the NDC and the NPP in the constituency".



Enock Teye Sewornu also entreated the new executives to consider the party's concerns and work as a team to put the party at its rightful position in the next election, adding that he would be a chairman for all party members.



Fifty candidates vied for 17 portfolios in the election, with 884 delegates who exercised their voting right on candidates in each of the categories.



The elected members are Enoch Teye Sewornu; Chairman (375 votes), Francis Mensah Ahuakesey; Vice Chairman (420 votes), Modjifa Tanihu Jerry John Foreigner Mill-Nkrumah; Secretary (610 votes), Ernest Abraham Kabutey; Deputy Secretary (443 votes), Kupualor Alex Doku Treasurer (Unopposed), Godwin Kwame Akuaku Deputy; Treasurer (513 votes), Apaflo Stephen Nungmetey; Deputy Organizer (357 votes), Ejeoji Freeman Narh; Communication Officer (428 votes), Solomon Okutu; Deputy Communication Officer (505 votes), Zongo Caucus; Sumaila Ibrahim (Unopposed), Aborchie Richard Tetteh; Deputy Youth Organizer and Salomey Kwao; Deputy Women Organizer.



Eight other members are Divine Agyemang Lardey (Dr.), Busumprah James Paani, Apronti Isaac Gbli, Philip Kabu Adjumani, Nanor Moses Lomotey, Kumado John Kissei Alpha, Torgbenu Edna Mama, and Kwame Alorgbey emerged from a list of 15 executive members who contested for the eight slots.



However, the results for the Youth Organizer and the Women Organizer are under contention and have not been declared.