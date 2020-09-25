Politics of Friday, 25 September 2020

NDC consoles former President Rawlings

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, and the leadership of the NDC, on Friday morning called on former President Jerry John Rawlings to commiserate with him following the passing of his mother, Madam Victoria Agbotui.



President Mahama, in a brief remark, described the loss of Madam Agbotui as a shared one because she was always on hand to give wise counsel whenever she interacted with him and other party members.



He consoled President Rawlings and encouraged him to take heart as Mama had lived a full life and had seen it all.



The NDC flagbearer said “Mama was the kind of person one would assume would live forever…”



He also assured the NDC Founder that the NDC will participate fully in the funeral activities of the late Madam Agbotui.



President Mahama was accompanied by the Vice Chairman of the NDC Council of Elders Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia and other national executives of the party.



Madam Victoria Agbotui died in the early hours of Thursday, September 24 at the age of 101.

