NDC condemns politically motivated attack on Keta MP-elect

Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey was allegedly attacked on the dawn of Friday.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has condemned an attack on the Member of Parliament (MP)-elect of the Keta, Kwame Dzudzorli Gakpey.



The NDC Secretariat in the region said it believes the attack was politically motivated. The NDC believes the armed attackers are part of an NPP vigilante group.



Mr Gakpey was allegedly attacked and assaulted by some gun-wielding men at his residence at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region on Friday dawn.



The armed attackers reportedly attacked a mobile money shop attached to the residence of the MP-elect and made away with money and other items they found in the shop.



“We consider this armed attack by suspected NPP hoodlums as part of the grand scheme by the Nana Akufo-Addo led NPP to reduce our majority seats in Parliament and President John Dramani Mahama’s overwhelming win in the just ended Parliamentary and Presidential elections. These armed attacks such as the armed invasion of the house of the NDC MP-elect for Jomoro Constituency tend to follow similar pattern”, Citi News quotes the NDC statement in a report.



“These barbaric and sadistic acts also bear the fingerprints of an organized, planned, well-rehearsed sinister agenda of the Akuf-Addo-led NPP to divert attention from the stolen election. It is also our contended position that these midnight attacks by such insidious armed NPP militia are being executed with the tacit support of the NPP leadership with the view to kill, seize and destroy our pink sheets. The diabolic and evil agenda is to use these as a pretext to mount legal challenges in order to reduce the NDC parliamentary strength,” the statement signed by NDC Volta Region Secretary, James Gunu, said.



The opposition party has promised a GHC10,000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest of the attackers.

