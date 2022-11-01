NDC communicator slams Akufo-Addo over economic hardships

Regional News of Tuesday, 1 November 2022

Source: Japhet Festus Gbede

A former Deputy Communication Officer aspirant in the Akatsi South Constituency, Mr. Japhet Fesus Gbede, has once again taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Danwua Akuffo Addo for his mismanagement of the country's economy, which he says has brought unbearable hardship to the country.



The bold NDC communicator has lashed out at the ruling New Patriotic Party led by Nana Addo for failing to give Ghanaians any sort of hope during the president's national broadcast on Sunday.



The young communicator indicated that the president has instead killed the little hope Ghanaians had with his empty measures in dealing with the economic crisis.



While reacting to the president's address on his Facebook page, Japhet said the president doesn't have any idea of what governance means.



Nana Addo "It is evident that you have no idea what you are doing in terms of governance," he boldly stated.



Part of his statement read: "When your actions caused hardship, you want us to put up with you even though you didn't know us when you were taking sky baths and dining with slay queens in opulent planes using the poor taxpayer's money."



Read his full statement below.



You are an absolute joke who has turned the presidency into nothing more than a graveyard.



Save your dying image by resigning now!!!