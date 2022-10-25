NDC communicator calls on members to focus on election 2024

Politics of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Kirk Mensah, the Western Regional Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress, has called on contestants in the just ended constituency elections to form a strong team that would see to the victory of the Party come elections 2024.



He said, “we understand what happens after elections: all feelings may be permissible, but our focus should be the bigger picture of swearing our flag bearer in, come January 7, 2025”.



The Regional Communications Officer, in a media interview, also encouraged all contestants to calm their supporters down, do away with any bitterness and rather work efficiently and effectively to bring back the Party into power.



“Now look at the sufferings Ghanaians are going through…ours is to team up, and work together to rescue the country.”



The communication officer described the whole electoral process in the 16 constituencies as peaceful and lauded the Western Regional Election Committee and the leadership of the Party for the great feat.



He reminded them that the positions now acquired should not override the need for service to the very people who elected them.



The Party’s regional elections had been slated for November 12, 2022.