NDC clears 106 candidates to contest in parliamentary primaries in Ashanti

Politics of Thursday, 11 May 2023

Source: GNA

A total of 106 candidates have been cleared to contest the NDC parliamentary primaries at various constituencies in the Ashanti region.



The party finished the vetting of all the parliamentary aspirants in the region on Tuesday 09, ahead of the conduct of the elections on May 13, 2023.



The vetting of candidates for the Fomena constituency was put on hold following a directive from the national office of the party.



Out of the total number of candidates cleared, seven are going unopposed.



They are Samuel Aboagye- Obuasi East, Joseph Azumah – Akrofouom, Samuel Prempeh Jnr – Bekwai and Kwasi Amankwaa – Kumawu.



The rest are Shamudeen Mohammed Kamil – Old Tafo, Hamzah Swallah – Manhyia North and Ebenezer Ekow Aidoo – Asante Akim Central.



Fifteen females are among the candidates contesting for the elections in the region.



The Ejura Sekyeredumase constituency has the highest number of five candidates contesting the elections.



Dr Frank Amoakohene, Ashanti Regional Secretary of the NDC told the Ghana News Agency that no aspirant was disqualified during the process.



He said the party was satisfied with the outcome of the vetting process and the quality of people who submitted themselves to contest the primaries in the various constituencies.



The atmosphere for the campaigns in the region had been relatively calm, except for the Asawase constituency where the supporters of the two main contenders, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, the incumbent, and Mubarick Masawudu, have been trading derogatory utterances in their campaigns.