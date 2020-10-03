Politics of Saturday, 3 October 2020

NDC charting dangerous tribal path in Agona West - NPP warns

Cynthia Morrison is the Gender Minister and MP for Agona West constituency

The New Patriotic Party in the Agona West constituency of the Central region has raised grave concern about what it calls “dangerous and hazardous” strategies being employed by the opposition NDC.



According to the NPP, if the actions of the NDC are not nipped in the bud, they would have “harmful effects on the entire constituents in the Agona West”.



A leading member of the NPP in the Agona West, Mr. Chris Arthur during a press conference at Agona Kwamang, accused the NDC of rehashing a failed tribal campaign against the Member of Parliament for the area, Mrs. Cynthia Mamle Morrison.



“When they realized that the good people of Agona West are more civilized and well informed after the 2016 election as they voted massively for Hon. Cynthia Morrison with over eleven thousand votes (11,000) difference, they still went further and clothed their shameful attempts with yet another uncivilized anthems by inciting the Agona indigenes against other settlers on Agonaman lands. They shamefully charged, ‘we have to fight for our heritage back’, ‘lets chase aliens out from our land’ etc.”



Chris Arthur said when the NDC realized their tribal politics was not selling as the NPP MP is still seen as being in a pole position to retain her seat in the 2020 elections, they yet again resorted to the courts in an attempt to disqualify Mrs. Morrison from contesting.



The NDC, through the branch chairman at Wawaase Eric Yankey, claimed the house the Honourable MP used as her residential address in Wawaase does not belong to her. He therefore prayed the court to direct the Electoral Commission to delete her name from the voters’ register.



But the Swedru District Court dismissed the case for want of evidence.



“The court on 29th September, 2020 dismissed the case after listening to the parties and affirmed that Hon. Cynthia Morrison is the bone fide owner and a resident of the said house at Swedru Wawaase and ruled that her registration is valid in fact and in law,” Mr. Arthur pointed out.



“We like to appeal to the people to stay away from these uncivilized and dangerous tribal politics by the NDC and any politician.”



Mrs. Cynthia Morrison who is also the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, later told the media that the court dismissed the case against her because she brought documents to prove that she owns the house and resides there.



She wondered, if the NDC parliamentary candidate who lives in a rented house can use it to register, why can’t she use her own house to register.



She took a swipe at the plaintiff noting that if he and his advisers “know how to read”, they would not have proceeded to court in the first place based on facts available.



Mrs. Morrison has assured her followers of a resounding victory come December 7.



She preached peace before, during and after the elections, maintaining, “We will not fight with NDC; nor shared blood because of politics”.

