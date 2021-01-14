General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

NDC caucus demands equal chairmanship slots for 16 select C’tees

Haruna Iddrisu leader of the NDC caucus in parliament

The NDC caucus in parliament seems to have soften its stance on which party constitutes the majority.



Both the NDC caucus and that of NPP have been laying claim to the majority given the 137:137 equal seats with 1 independent candidate.



The parties were threatening a showdown when the House resumes tomorrow. But addressing the media, leader of the NDC caucus Haruna Iddrisu said his side wouldn’t mind occupying the left side of the aisle meant for the minority since the independent Fomena MP has written to the speaker to sit with the NPP.



“We have no difficulty sitting on the left. We are responsible Ghanaian citizens. The people of Ghana want to see parliament function and function effectively to serve their purposes and to serve their needs. What happened the last time did not please many, and therefore in the interest of peace and ensuring that parliament functions effectively to serve the needs of the Ghanaian people, my side will have no difficulty sitting on the left while we make the demands that our strength be respected in the composition of committees and in the determination of leadership of committees. But even more importantly, they appreciating that that Fomena 1 is only arithmetic, but not legal constitution,” he said.



Nonetheless, the Tamale South MP is however demanding equal chairmanship slots for 16 select Committees.



For the Asawase MP Muntaka Mubarak, the NDC leadership refuted assertion the speakership was conferred on Alban Bagbin but not elected given the truncation of the process by Tema West MP Carlos Ahenkora.



The NPP caucus is however questioning the basis for the demand from the NDC. In an address to the media leader of the NPP caucus, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu argued until the standing orders of Parliament are reviewed and adopted by the new house, the demand of the NDC cannot be met.