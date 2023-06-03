NDC cannot win Assin North by-election with sympathy votes - Henry Nana Boakye

Politics of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Ahead of the upcoming Assin North by-election on June 27, the National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has expressed confidence that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not be able to retain the seat through sympathy votes.



According to him, the dynamics in the area go beyond voting for a personality who was ousted from Parliament for engaging in illegality.



"94 percent of the people at Assin North are educated and will not vote because of sympathy. They deserve better," Myjoyonline.com quoted Boakye



He accused the NDC of engaging in emotional blackmail by fielding their deposed Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, as their candidate, despite the criminal charges he is currently facing in court.



If found guilty, Quayson could face up to 10 years in prison with hard labour.



Nana Boakye further highlighted the discerning nature of the people of Assin North and their ability to see through the opposition's theatrics.



He assured voters that the NPP has conducted thorough groundwork and will present a competent candidate for the by-election.



He called upon the residents of Assin North to look beyond sympathy and focus on the continued development of the area by voting massively for the NPP.



In response to Boakye's comments, the National Organiser of the NDC, Joseph Yamin, countered that they have already secured victory in the upcoming by-election.



Yamin claimed that the people of Assin North appreciate the good works of James Gyakye Quayson and will show their support through their votes. He dismissed the notion that development projects, such as road construction, can be used to buy votes, predicting a landslide victory for the NDC.



The Assin North by-election has gained significant attention as it will determine the new representative for the constituency following the expulsion of James Gyakye Quayson from Parliament due to dual citizenship. Both major political parties, the NPP and the NDC, are putting forward their candidates, and the election outcome will have implications for the political landscape in the region.



