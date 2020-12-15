General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

NDC cannot stop Akufo-Addo, Parliament inaugurations – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has belittled the party’s protests over the result of the 2020 presidential elections to ‘mere politics’.



According to him, the agitations by the party is meant to frustrate the system and will not yield any significant result.



The founder and CEO of Atta Mills foundation noted that the NDC’s challenge of the outcome of the election will not stop the inauguration of President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.





“In 2012, when then-candidate Akufo-Addo decided to go to court for eight months, he did not negate nor invalidate results declared at the time. So, whatever is happening today, we want to believe that it will pass, people will have to do it to sustain their presence and existence because it is politics,” he is quoted by Asaase online to have said.





Anyidoho added: “But it will not stop the inauguration on 7 January. It will not stop Parliament from being sworn in; so all that is going on, for us at the institute, we just think it is politics.”





Since the night of the declaration of the result, there have been protests by the NDC supporters which has led to the assault on some journalists and officials of the National Peace Council.



Koku Anyidoho in the interview with Asaase radio warned the security agencies will descend on any group or person who seeks to foment trouble.



He advised the agencies to speak to the aggrieved parties and calm things down but warned that force could be used if the situation escalates.





“But let it not move into realms of unacceptability, I am sure if it happens the state security apparatus, the president and whoever is in charge shall not sit idly by and allow for any unnecessary disturbance,” Anyidoho noted.





“For now it is only three days after declaration, we can still contain some of the things that is going on, talk without evidence, talk without numbers, just appeal to emotions.”

