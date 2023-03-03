NDC cannot collate election results but are experts in election rigging accusations – Akosua Manu

General News of Friday, 3 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Akosua Manu, has lambasted the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for accusing the Electoral Commission (EC) of attempting to rig the upcoming national elections with the proposed Constitutional Instrument (C.I).



The proposed C.I., which would require the EC to use Ghana Card alone to register citizens for the new voter ID cards, has received harsh criticism from some members of the NDC, who assert that it is part of a grand plan by the EC to rig the 2024 general elections.



On March 2, 2023, the party's communications officer, Sammy Gyamfi, restated that position on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme where he argued: “I have taken my time to study the newly proposed C.I. that the EC seeks to lay before the parliament in good detail.



“I have studied it in very good detail. And when I was done with my study, it was very clear to me that, the real intention behind this C.I. is to rig the 2024 elections and nothing more,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



Reacting to Sammy Gyamfi’s comment on the show, Akosua Manu who is also a communications team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), said that instead of accusing the electoral commission, the party's leadership should focus their energies on learning how to compile election results.



“They understand how rigging is possible, it seems that Sammy knows everything about rigging but doesn’t know how to collate results.



“That is the amount of time they spent in 2020 fighting the EC and doing all sorts of things, creating a hostile environment and disrupting important issues but at the end of the day when they screamed rigged elections and election malpractices and the issue went to court, even their General Secretary could not use the calculator to collate the votes they got,” she said.





