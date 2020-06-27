Regional News of Saturday, 27 June 2020

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

NDC candidate in Salaga South saves SHS students from water problem

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Salaga South Constituency Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah has moved swiftly to arranged tankers of water to be supplied to the Salaga Senior High School in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region following reports highlighting how lack of water was affecting the academic life of the final year and the gold track students of the Salaga Senior High School (SHS), after their recall to school in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM on 26th June, 2020, the Salaga South NDC Parliamentary candidate said the development at the Salaga SHS necessitated an emergency intervention to supply water to the school in order to alleviate the suffering of students and staff and as a response and part of her commitment to ensure the people of Salaga overcome the novel Coronavirus pandemic, she arranged for tankers of water to be supplied to the Salaga Senior High school.



In addition, Hajia Zuwera supplied four (4) gallons of liquid soap, and two (2) gallons of hand sanitizer to the Salaga SHS and as well supplied same quantity of items to the Salaga T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School in Salaga to support them in the fight against the pandemic.



“The situation, though, requires a more pragmatic and sustained solution to forestall future occurrence I wish to strongly encourage the government to accelerate work on the Salaga township water project to ensure unimpeded water supply to schools in Salaga and its environs”; Hajia Zuwera said adding “it is my firm belief that if the school had a water tanker of its own, it would have helped with the water situation in the interim”.



Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah said she stands ever ready and committed to making the lives of the Salaga South constituents better and “together with all stakeholders, we would defeat the Coronavirus pandemic”.



“We are hoping that, the government will urgently respond to the situation by finding a lasting solution to the perennial water problem in Salaga; Haji Zuwera urged.

