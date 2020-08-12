General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NDC can’t win elections without Rawlings, says Owusu Bempah

Jerry John Rawlings

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, has predicted that the opposition NDC cannot win the 2020 general elections without the involvement of former President Jerry John Rawlings.



The Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International indicated that Mr. Rawlings as the founder of the party must be instrumental in the affairs of the NDC and if the party thinks that Rawlings’ time with the party is not relevant, then they will be staying in opposition for a very long time.



“A political party like the NDC cannot win any presidential elections without Rawlings,” Owusu Bempah told Paul Adom-Otchere on Tuesday’s edition of Good Evening Ghana.



According to Prophet Owusu Bempah, Rawlings is seen as a driver who drives the ‘NDC vehicle’ and once he is alive, NDC winning an election without the consent of Rawlings, they should forget it.



“This is very spiritual…some people talk without [....] looking at spiritual things but some of us look through the spiritual realm before we talk.



“I cannot come on national television and just come and speak and go…I speak as it has been revealed to me...without Papa Rawlings, NDC cannot come to power,” he stressed.



Owusu Bempah warned that Prof. Ahwoi’s book “Working with Rawlings” has even angered the former president more because "Rawlings’ anger pushes NDC far from the presidential throne".

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.