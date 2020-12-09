General News of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Source: My News GH

NDC can’t claim majority in parliament – Ben Ephson insists

Pollster Ben Ephson

Pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper Mr. Benjamin Emmanuel Ephson has said claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of winning more Parliamentary seats are not true is false.



“From the information available, NDC cannot be leading in Parliament unless there is other information I have no idea of”, Mr Ben Ephson said.



His statement comes after the NDC in series of press conferences claimed they have won majority seats in Parliament.



“We thank the Ghanaian people for the confidence they’ve expressed in us. It’s clear the Ghanaian people want a change in this country. Ghanaians are tired of this Akufo Addo’s government. You thank you for giving us the majority in parliament 140 seats in Parliament and no attempt should be made to subvert the will of the people”, Former President and flag bearer of the NDC Mr. Mahama warned.



But Mr. Ephson in his interview, however, accepted the fact that “it could be that there is some information the NDC has which I may be ignorant of. But the information I have shows that they lost 34 seats in 2016 and this one won 38. The NPP has taken about 10 seats of NDC, so it could be that I am not aware of the basis they are talking about, Mr. Ben Ephson said this in an interview with Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Meanwhile, Ben Ephson in a survey before the year’s elections announced that President Akufo-Addo will win with 52.6% and leader of the NDC, John Mahama to come second with 45.7%.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.