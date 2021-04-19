NDC can never win power unless they change tactics - Kunbuor warns

Politics of Monday, 19 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Former Minister of Defence Benjamin Kunbuor has said the future of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is no more the same and not easily predictable.



According to him, the party needs to use scientific tools to analyse and overcome the challenges it finds itself in like any other progressive political association does.



“I do not know whether some of those tools are still relevant today but what I do know is that you cannot use some other tools to interpret your reality.”



The former Attorney General was speaking at a forum organised on Saturday by some members of the NDC, cadres to be precise, on the future of the party.



The forum was themed: ‘Securing NDC’s Future’.



It was the first of such open, constructive discourse about the challenges of social democracy in Ghana and the way forward for the NDC.



The former Minister of Health cautioned the NDC to be wary of the game it has chosen to play with other political parties, insisting the party cannot win with its current tactics.



“If you choose to be new and play the game as other political parties, you can never win,” he stressed.



“They know why they have set up those games. They know the rules of those games better than you and if you intend to engage them on their terms, there is no way you can ever win.”



Other speakers at the forum were former flagbearer aspirant Augustus Tanoh, founding General Secretary Alhaji Hudu Yahaya and the party’s Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, Ebi Bright.