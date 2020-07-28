General News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

NDC can never win power again with Mahama as its leader – Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah is the last son of Ghana's first president Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah, the last son of Ghana's first president and Pan Africanist, the late Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah has said that the opposition, NDC can never be voted into power again if former president Mahama continues to be the party's leader.



According to Sekou, Mahama's incompetence and corrupt administration account for reasons why he was rejected in the previous general elections.



He added that Ghanaians are not fools to be lied to or bombarded with propaganda to get them convinced to vote for Mahama who they rejected just four years ago.



Speaking on the appointment of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC, the outspoken son of much-admired Kwame Nkrumah said he does not see any reasons why an Academic like Prof. Jane will throw herself into dirty politics.



"As for Professor Jane, I seriously don't understand why an Academic like her would sink into the dirty politics of Mahama and his cronies", Sekou added.



Sekou Nkrumah has been a fierce critic of the Former President Mahama's administration as well as late Prof. Mills administration which he recently described as being the worst in Ghana's history.

